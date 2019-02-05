POLITICS

Pres. Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

EMBED </>More Videos

From "Little Rocket Man" to an apparent thawing of relations, here's a look back at major milestones in the United States' relationship with North Korea since President Trump took office. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump will hold a two-day summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam to try to convince him to give up his nuclear weapons program.

The announcement was made in Trump's prepared remarks the White House released for his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

Trump has said that his outreach to Kim and their first meeting last June in Singapore opened a path to peace. But there is not yet a concrete plan for how denuclearization could be implemented.

U.S. intelligence chiefs believe there is little likelihood Kim will voluntarily give up his nuclear weapons or missiles capable of carrying them. Private analysts reviewing commercial satellite imagery have assessed that the North is still developing nuclear and missile technology despite suspending tests.
RELATED: Here's what you need to know about Trump's North Korean summit
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpkim jong unu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Some women Democrats wear white to State of the Union
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Stunning video shows snow-covered hillsides around Bay Area
Daughter mourns loss of father after attack on Napa trail
Some women Democrats wear white to State of the Union
Survey: Majority of Bay Area residents would relocate for a job
The role of the designated survivor
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
Show More
Snow Day! People skip work, school to check out snow on Mount Diablo
Rare snow falls around the Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: Cold night across Bay Area
VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother
Good Samaritan jumps in when woman is robbed in San Jose
More News