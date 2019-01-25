There is a temporary sense of relief following President Trump's announcement Friday that the government will reopen, at least until Feb. 15.Government workers will get paid, but three weeks down the line, then what? That's the question people affected are asking themselves.ABC7 News has talked with Christine Kroll ,many times throughout the government shutdown.Kroll's husband has been working without pay at the Coast Guard Island Command Center"I'm so grateful this seems to be over for now, but I'm nervous because it's really just a band-aid and I'm afraid that we're going to be in the same exact position in three weeks," she said.The mother of three says the family dipped into their savings to pay the rent, but they're behind on everything else. Their predicament now is should they quickly settle their bills or do they hoard the paychecks they will soon receive?"On February 16 are we going to be in the same spot? I don't want to have to stress again about buying groceries and buying food for my children," she added.Many of the Coast Guard families are grateful to local businesses, the Alameda Food Bank, and the East Bay Coast Guard Spouses' Club for meeting some of their needs.The Local, a coffee shop in downtown Alameda has been a source of goods and money for these families."We're going to call if off for now, we're going to put a hold for now. We still have a lot of stuff inside as you can see to deliver. People are still coming everyday to bring gift cards and cash. This morning somebody just put another check for another $100 dollars this morning," explained Otto Wright, the owner of the cafe.Wright says he's ready to start it all over again, if after three weeks these families are put in the same situation.Meanwhile, the owner of the City Cup Café, next to the Federal Building in Oakland, was relieved to have the government back in business. His furloughed clients stayed away."It affected me a lot, it dropped my business. I had to cut employee hours and now I have to work hard for it," expressed Sam Samhouri.