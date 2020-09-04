Politics

Warriors facilities to serve as polling places for 2020 election

By Eli Walsh
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that the team's Oakland facility and the Santa Cruz Warriors' Kaiser Permanente Arena will serve as polling places for the November election.

Voters will also be able to drop off ballots and vote at the Oakland facility at 1011 Broadway, and Kaiser Permanente Arena at 140 Front St. in Santa Cruz, between Oct. 31 and Election Day on Nov. 3.

The Oakland facility on Broadway will also serve as a training location for poll workers, according to the Warriors.

"For our democracy to work, we all need to exercise our right to vote, and activating all three of these locations will help expand that opportunity for many Bay Area residents," Warriors President and COO Rick Welts said.

The franchise announced last month that it would convert the Chase Center, the team's home arena in San Francisco, into a polling place and ballot drop-off location, allowing voters to keep their distance from others and prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

The Oakland facility on Broadway will be open as a polling and ballot drop-off site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Kaiser Permanente Arena will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters in San Francisco can drop off their mail-in ballots outside Chase Bank in the northwest corner of Thrive City, the outdoor district surrounding Chase Center.

Ballots will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters at all three sites will be required to wear a face-covering at all times and practice physical distancing to prevent spreading the virus.

Residents can apply to be a poll worker in Alameda County at acvote.org/community/become-a-poll-worker or by calling (510) 272-6971. Prospective voters can also check their registration status and register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.
