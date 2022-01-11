Society

Video shows Poor House Bistro being moved to San Jose's Little Italy after Google buys land

Restaurant moved to SJ's Little Italy after Google buys land

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A restaurant in downtown San Jose was transported to a new location in the city on Jan. 8 after Google bought the land it sat on.

The entire structure of the Cajun restaurant Poor House Bistro was moved a few blocks from South Autumn Street to West Saint John Street in the city's Little Italy district Saturday morning, reports said.

The event featured a Mardi Gras-type brass band as the structure, adorned with beads and Italian flags, was towed down Montgomery Street, past the SAP Center, and down Saint John Street.

The video above shows the building being moved around San Jose's SAP Center.

