Poor House Bistro to be moved to new to Little Italy in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A beloved Cajun-style restaurant is making a big move.Poor House Bistro located in a Victorian-era home is relocating a half-mile to Little Italy Saturday morning.The restaurant currently sits on land recently purchased by Google.The house will begin it's a journey through the streets at 7 Saturday morning and will arrive at it new location on West St. John St., next to Henry's Hi-Life, around 9 a.m.Spectators are welcome to watch. There will be a New Orleans band set up near Arena Green park by SAP Center, and the corner of West Santa Clara Street and Barack Obama Boulevard may be the best vantage point to see the house turn the corner from Montgomery Avenue, accordin the San Jose Mercury News.