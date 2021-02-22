Society

Historic 1880s Victorian home in SF known as Englander House moves to new location

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A relic of San Francisco's past moved to a new location on Sunday and you can see it made for quite a sight.

An 1880s grand Victorian was picked up and moved six blocks from Franklin Street to Fulton Street.

Giant dollies are carrying it at about one mile an hour and it came at a cost of $400,000 dollars. More than a dozen city agencies agreed to the relocation.



It is known as the Englander House and it will be reconfigured into modern residential units.

The move was no easy task. Power lines, parking meters and street lights were removed for the move. and Muni had to re-route some bus lines



The six-bedroom, three-bath home still has the original lumber and "anchor bolts" from the 19th century.

The mover says homes like these are worth preserving instead of demolishing.
