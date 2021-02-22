Historic 1880s Victorian home in SF known as Englander House moves to new location

An 1880s grand Victorian was picked up and moved six blocks from Franklin Street to Fulton Street.
Giant dollies are carrying it at about one mile an hour and it came at a cost of $400,000 dollars. More than a dozen city agencies agreed to the relocation.
Nothing to see here, just a historic San Francisco Victorian home coming down the street! Today it’s being moved 6 blocks for more than $400,000. It’s old location near Turk and Franklin will soon be home to more than 60 apartments. @abc7newsbayarea— J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) February 21, 2021
Courtesy: Lehoa Nguyen pic.twitter.com/3ztOAtaVRU
It is known as the Englander House and it will be reconfigured into modern residential units.
RELATED: Historic San Francisco Victorian home to be moved blocks away, converted into apartments
The move was no easy task. Power lines, parking meters and street lights were removed for the move. and Muni had to re-route some bus lines
Another shot pic.twitter.com/JZgbgLsDoG— J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) February 21, 2021
The six-bedroom, three-bath home still has the original lumber and "anchor bolts" from the 19th century.
The mover says homes like these are worth preserving instead of demolishing.