Society

Historic San Francisco Victorian home to be moved blocks away, converted into apartments

By Vienna J. Montague
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's historic Victorian homes is scheduled to be moved several blocks away to be turned into housing.

The 1880s grand Victorian designed by architect Wildrich Winterhalter is located at 807 Franklin Street.

San Francisco's Historical Society hosted a private tour of the Englander house to showcase the home's classic details of Italianate Victorian style.

Although the interior of the home has been altered and stripped of some of its original works, the original layout of the rooms has remained the same.

In a few weeks the home will be rolled through the streets seven blocks away to a new location on Fulton Street.

The official move date has not been set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohistoric districtsocietyreal estate featurehousinghomehousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News