Historic San Francisco Victorian home to be moved blocks away, converted into apartments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's historic Victorian homes is scheduled to be moved several blocks away to be turned into housing.The 1880s grand Victorian designed by architect Wildrich Winterhalter is located at 807 Franklin Street.San Francisco's Historical Society hosted a private tour of the Englander house to showcase the home's classic details of Italianate Victorian style.Although the interior of the home has been altered and stripped of some of its original works, the original layout of the rooms has remained the same.In a few weeks the home will be rolled through the streets seven blocks away to a new location on Fulton Street.The official move date has not been set.