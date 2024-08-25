The crash caused a heavier than usual traffic backup on Sunday turning it into a parking lot.

1 injured in Bay Bridge crash between car and motorcycle, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A crash between a car and a motorcycle caused a heavier than usual traffic backup on Sunday turning it into a parking lot.

The crash stopped traffic in the westbound direction around 1:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Caltrans tower camera showed the incident.

This is a Caltrans image of an accident between a car and motorcyclist on the Bay Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

Most of the lanes were shut down for more than an hour because of the crash just before Treasure Island.

The CHP says there was collision between a car and a motorcycle carrying two riders.

One of the people on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

Traffic resumed just before 3 p.m. though there were long delays getting into the city.

