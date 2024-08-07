11-year-old hit, killed by car in San Jose, police say; city's 30th deadly traffic collision in 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An 11-year-old was hit by a car and killed in south San Jose around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The fatal crash occurred on Camden Avenue near the Cambrian Park neighborhood, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This happened at a busy intersection in San Jose, not far from Highway 85.

It's believed the child was riding a scooter.

Video from the scene shows a yellow scooter in the intersection.

The westbound direction of Camden Avenue between Leigh and Charmeran Avenues remains closed, and traffic will be "heavily impacted," according to police.

Joseph Bedodo works at a real estate office across the street.

"I mean I've been in the area for about 30 years and I've seen this to be one of the busiest intersections in the whole city of San Jose," Bedodo said.

Years ago, Bedodo said his father was hit by a car. He sends his sincerest sympathy to the child's family.

"I just pray to God that he will give them healing and that's all I can say," Bedodo said.

Police added that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is the city's 30th fatal collision of 2024.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The San Jose Police Department updated the age of the victim from 12 to 11 on Wednesday.

Bay City News contributed to this report