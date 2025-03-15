$15M grant will help hundreds of kids access child care in Santa Clara Co.

Thanks to a $15 million grant, 700 children in Santa Clara County will soon be able to access child care.

Thanks to a $15 million grant, 700 children in Santa Clara County will soon be able to access child care.

Thanks to a $15 million grant, 700 children in Santa Clara County will soon be able to access child care.

Thanks to a $15 million grant, 700 children in Santa Clara County will soon be able to access child care.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Thanks to a $15 million grant, 700 children in Santa Clara County will soon be able to access child care.

Bobbi Urbano is all smiles. Her daycare center was one of the recipients that received $500,000.

"I was surprised. I was very surprised. I feel grateful that we were chosen," Urbano said.

On Friday afternoon, a press conference about the million-dollar boost to child care providers was held inside of Urbano's classroom.

MORE: Americans are spending about 15% of total income on child care, study finds

She's the executive director of a before and afterschool program: Willow Glen Community Extended Day Enrichment Program. It's run on the Willow Glen Elementary School campus in San Jose.

During the pandemic, she had to lay off her entire team. Her center went from caring for 200 children to 13. She said her biggest need is being able to support qualified teachers.

"Since then, it's just been kind of survival, and bringing people in, what I feel like, under what they should be paid. And now, I can give people raises and replace things like our refrigerator and do a lot more exciting things," Urbano said.

Grant recipients like Urbano can use the funds for construction, operating costs and rent.

MORE: California increases paid family leave and disability benefits to historic levels

The grant was led by Supervisor Susan Ellenberg.

"The message that is so critical, that I think to understand, is that childcare is not the sole responsibility of the individual parent. Because it is a public good, because it allows people to work, because it reduces poverty, because it helps employers," Ellenberg said.

Affordable child care is a critical need in Santa Clara County. Seven hundred licensed childcare facilities have closed over the last 10 years.

"With respect, I say it only a little bit jokingly, but I need people who don't have children and people who don't like children to understand why child care is so vital," Ellenberg said.

Ellenberg will continue advocating that funding for child care is a lifter of "entire economies." This grant program helps support vouchers, facilities and teachers at the same time.

MORE: US surgeon general issues advisory on parents' mental health

Out of nearly 500 child care providers who applied to the grant, the Valley Health Foundation approved 53.

Thanks to the funds, Urbano will be able to add 20 children and hire five more teachers.

"Makes longevity for our turnaround and helps these children have somebody consistent," Urbano said.

Grants must be spent by December 2026.