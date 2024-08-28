"It just saddens me that these companies are just fleeing from California for different reasons."

17,000 Liberty Mutual customers in CA to lose fire insurance policy: Here's what you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's another blow to homeowners across the state. Liberty Mutual fire insurance company is the latest company ending fire insurance in California.

About 17,000 California policy holders will not have their "dwelling fire insurance" renewed.

Those changes started last fall and will run thru November.

Dwelling fire insurance covers fire damage to the structure of the home instead of the stuff inside the home. It's something landlords or vacation homeowners often count on.

Critics say the insurance industry is making big changes more often and that's leaving more homeowners in limbo.

"It's very frustrating," said Larry Langford of West Sacramento. He is losing his home insurance in about 2 weeks.

"I'm one of those who's having my insurance discontinued," said Langford.

Liberty Mutual Insurance decided not to renew Langford's policy. It nothing to do with wildfire risks.

"I had a debris-splattered yard as well as having oak trees on, over or in connection with my house," said Langford.

That's an entirely different reason than why Liberty Mutual is not renewing the policy of 17,000 California policy holders.

According to a Liberty Mutual Group spokesperson, those non-renewals of dwelling fire policies began last fall.

The company explained that it's "retiring the antiquated technology it uses to manage the dwelling fire policies."

"That's a very hard message for consumers to understand. All they know is I'm losing my insurance. and I didn't do anything wrong," said Amy Bach, Executive Director of United Policyholders and a homeowner insurance consumer advocate.

In a statement, Liberty Mutual said:

"The decision to stop writing this product line is not specific to California and not related to fire risk."

Critics say more insurance companies seem to be looking for any excuse to drop policy holders.

"It just saddens me that these companies are just fleeing from California for different reasons," said Langford.

"This is a business for them," said Bach.

Bach said the Department of Insurance struck a deal with insurance companies. Companies can use new technology to determine the fire risk of homes.

Insurance companies can then set rates based upon that information.

"The new technology these insurance companies are using, those aerial drones, the aerial images that drones are giving them, AI, data mining, risk scoring system, insurers are making business decisions because they are for-profit companies," said Bach.

Bach says if you lose your insurance, "Start shopping. Getting informed. Is number one. You have 75 days from the time your insurance provider tells you they are non-renewing to find a new policy," she said.

"Go to our website, get the guidance, and find a really good agent," Bach said.

According to a company spokesperson, Liberty Mutual Group says it still offers dwelling fire insurance coverage in California under the Safeco Insurance Brand.

The latest announcement affects about 1% of Liberty Mutual's total personal insurance policies in the California.