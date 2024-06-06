State Farm Insurance says some CA homeowners may keep their coverage, but there's a catch

Some California homeowners received notice they can keep their State Farm Insurance coverage -- but the policy cannot include fire damage.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some State Farm customers might be able to keep their home insurance after all.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, some homeowners received notice they can keep their coverage -- but the policy cannot include fire damage.

The customers reportedly must sign up for fire insurance through the California FAIR plan.

RELATED: State Farm not renewing 30K homeowners insurances in CA, including in high fire risk areas

It's a state-created but privately-run insurer of last resort.

The company announced in March it would not renew some 30,000 policies largely because of fire and earthquake risk.