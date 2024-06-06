State Farm Insurance says some CA homeowners may keep their coverage, but there's a catch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some State Farm customers might be able to keep their home insurance after all.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, some homeowners received notice they can keep their coverage -- but the policy cannot include fire damage.
The customers reportedly must sign up for fire insurance through the California FAIR plan.
It's a state-created but privately-run insurer of last resort.
The company announced in March it would not renew some 30,000 policies largely because of fire and earthquake risk.