18 people rescued after wave toppled boat in South San Francisco, authorities say

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Eighteen people escaped apparent injury after the boat they were rowing overturned in south San Francisco Bay near Oyster Point on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

San Francisco firefighters said a call for mutual aid was issued by Brisbane police after the boat was reported capsized about 8 a.m.

The Oyster Point Marina rescue vessel Challenger found 15 people and a San Francisco police launch located three victims, the Coast Guard said on social media. There were no reports of injuries.

The marina harbormaster, Jim Smith, declined comment.

The SFPD marine unit recovered the boat and oars and returned them to Oyster Point Marina, according to the Coast Guard.