2 men arrested in Discovery Bay Marina 'boat rage' incident, sheriff says

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. -- Two men have been arrested after a reckless boating incident at Discovery Bay Marina on Sunday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said.

The men, ages 33 and 34 and both from Oakley, were taken into custody after witnesses reported a Malibu ski boat chasing a personal watercraft through the marina at high speeds, the sheriff's office said Friday.

One suspect was detained Thursday during a traffic stop in Oakley. The other was arrested after deputies served a search warrant on his home.

Each was accused of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), criminal threats and vandalism, the sheriff's office said. Bail was set at $95,000.

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Marine Services Unit at (925) 383-4906.