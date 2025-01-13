2 SFPD officers injured in crash after early-morning pursuit, suspects arrested

A suspect's vehicle collided with a pole and a patrol car crashed into a building in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood after a pursuit early Monday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A police car and a sedan crashed in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood during an early-morning pursuit Monday, SFPD says.

The suspect's vehicle collided with a pole and the patrol car crashed into a building near San Bruno Ave and Paul Ave around 3:20 a.m.

Two officers were hurt but are expected to be OK.

SFPD says the chase happened after a traffic stop when officers spotted a driver who evaded police the day before and was currently driving recklessly.

Two suspects were also injured in the crash and were arrested after trying to run away after the crash. Officers also found a gun at the scene.