2 separate overturned big rigs in East Bay causing major traffic issues, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two separate big rig crashes in the East Bay are causing major traffic issues Wednesday morning.

In Oakland, all lanes are blocked on westbound Highway 24 as of 6 a.m. due to an overturned big rig. CHP says that there is lawn sod spread across the highway after the crash. Traffic is being diverted from westbound Highway 24 to northbound Highway 13.

In San Leandro, the northbound I-238 to northbound I-880 connector is closed due to a crashed big rig that flipped on its side and caught fire. CHP says traffic for this incident is being diverted from northbound I-238 to southbound I-880.