2 iconic Bay Area breweries announce a merger, but say not much is changing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Bay Area breweries announced on Tuesday they will be merging, but reassure craft brew enthusiasts that their brands will stay the same.

San Francisco-based Fort Point and Sonoma County-based HenHouse shared in a joint message that they will be joining forces.

"Teaming up makes us stronger and allows us to continue doing what we do best-together: making fresh, balanced, award-winning beers & ciders in the Bay Area for generations to come," the breweries said in the post.

The two companies say that while they'll be working together, not much will change regarding their independent products.

Fort Point Beer Co.

The five collective co-founders will lead the joint breweries and say they will keep their teams and have their independent taprooms operating as normal.

"You've probably seen craft beer mergers that led to expansion and change, but that's not what we're doing here," the co-founders said. "We're doubling down on our home, the Bay Area, and the fundamentals of craft beer: collaboration, local production, independence, quality, and community."

The message says that Fort Point will be moving out of its Presidio production facility and is searching for a new place in San Francisco.