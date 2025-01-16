200 bronze vases stolen from Contra Costa Co. cemetery, sheriff's office says

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says roughly 200 bronze vases attached to gravesites went missing at the Oakmont Memorial Park cemetery.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. -- Detectives with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft of hundreds of bronze vases stolen from a cemetery in an unincorporated area of Lafayette, the office said Wednesday.

The grand theft occurred at the Oakmont Memorial Park on Reliez Valley Road, where roughly 200 bronze vases that were attached to gravesites have gone missing.

Oakmont staff noticed the vases were missing, but it was not known exactly when they were stolen, the Sheriff's Office said. A memorial bench was also vandalized.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email at tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.