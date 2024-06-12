First Lady Jill Biden expected to be in Bay Area on Thursday, White House says

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- First Lady Jill Biden is set to arrive Thursday evening in the Bay Area to attend a campaign fundraiser, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to fly in from a political event in Minnesota and will arrive at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View.

First lady Jill Biden speaks before previewing the food and decorations at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2024, for State Dinner for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

MORE: Pres. Biden met by protesters, Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events

President Biden was met both by pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters outside Bay Area fundraising events on Friday.

On Friday at 12:45 p.m., she will visit and talk at a political finance event in Los Gatos before going to Reno, Nevada, for another event later in the day, according to the White House.

MORE: Support rally, protest in San Francisco as Trump visits for campaign fundraiser

Both groups gathered outside a private residence in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood on Thursday, where Trump attended a private campaign fundraising event.

It is the second time that the first lady has been in the Bay Area in as many months after she came to the region last month also for fundraisers.

Her husband, President Joe Biden, was also in the Bay Area that week in May for campaign events.