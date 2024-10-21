Monday is last day you can register by mail or online in California to vote in November election

Are you registered to vote? If you aren't already - but you want to to vote in November's election - there's a deadline you need to know about.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you registered to vote? If you aren't already - but you want to to vote in November's election - there's a deadline you need to know about.

Monday is the last day you can register by mail or online.

If you miss that deadline, you can still participate in same day voter registration through Election Day.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, same-day voting can be done at local county elections offices or any in-person voting location.

Californians who take part in same-day registration, known as "conditional registration" - will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and will be provided a ballot.

Those ballots are counted once the county office has completed the voter registration verification process.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters told ABC7 News last week with already more than 6,000 ballots turned in so far, they say, they're doing everything possible to protect each ballot.

"We have 24 hour surveillance anywhere the ballots are no matter what, everywhere the ballots are, two people at all times, the ballot counting room, there's less than five people that even have access to that door to get into that room," said Evelyn Mendez, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters spokesperson.

The registrar of voters is urging everyone to make sure you

Read all ballot instructions before filling it out

Make sure you sign the back of it

And if you're mailing it in, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day

Californians can register to vote here.