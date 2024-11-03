San Francisco mayoral candidates make last-minute push to voters: 'So much at stake'

With just days left until Election Day, candidates running for San Francisco mayor are fanning out across the city in a last-minute push for votes.

SF mayoral candidates make last-minute push to voters With just days left until Election Day, candidates running for San Francisco mayor are fanning out across the city in a last-minute push for votes.

SF mayoral candidates make last-minute push to voters With just days left until Election Day, candidates running for San Francisco mayor are fanning out across the city in a last-minute push for votes.

SF mayoral candidates make last-minute push to voters With just days left until Election Day, candidates running for San Francisco mayor are fanning out across the city in a last-minute push for votes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With just days left until Election Day, candidates running for San Francisco mayor are fanning out across the city in a last-minute push for votes. Recent polls indicate a close race.

Four top candidates for San Francisco mayor are now in the home stretch, making a final pitch to voters.

"This race has so much at stake," said Mayor London Breed.

Incumbent Breed is seeking another term in office. This weekend, she's telling voters she's "battle-tested" after protecting the city during the pandemic, but there's more to do.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ELECTION: Top candidates share vision for city, crime, homelessness with ABC7

"This is not a place for on-the-job training. This is a serious city. We are on the rise, and I hope voters see it," Breed said.

Mayoral candidate Mark Farrell was getting out the vote with last-minute and undecided voters in West Portal.

He says crime, homelessness and drugs are the biggest issues facing San Franciscans.

"We need a mayor who is going to come back and focus on these basics, really doing it aggressively with a strong determination, a strong vision for where we need to go, because those issues affect everything we do as a city," Farrell said.

2024 ELECTION VOTER GUIDE: BAY AREA

Candidate Aaron Peskin was on the move this weekend in Noe Valley greeting voters. He says he's running on his experience as a San Francisco supervisor.

"There's a growing acknowledgment that I am the person with experience, an actual plan to move the city forward to address the affordability crisis to reduce rent costs and to make San Francisco safer in a way that actually works," Peskin said.

Nonprofit founder and Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie says he's proud to be the only mayoral candidate who's never held political office. Lurie hopes being an outsider will make him the voter's first choice in rank-choice voting.

"Everybody I'm running against has had their chance, and they have failed. This mayor has failed to deliver for the people and taxpayers for six years. Now it's time for a change," Lurie said.