SF mayor election: Top mayoral candidates share vision for city, tackling crime, homelessness, more

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The race for San Francisco mayor is on and the top four candidates are making their case ahead of Election Day.

ABC7 News teamed up with our media partner The San Francisco Standard and their political and business reporter Annie Gaus, along with Kara Swisher, author and host of the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast to talk to those candidates about the issues facing the city, like crime, homelessness, the economy, tourism, and the recovery of downtown.

How will the candidates make things better? That's what we wanted to know.

Instead of a traditional debate, we wanted to provide our audience with more depth. So, we invited the top four candidates to join us for in-person interviews.

Watch the videos below to see how each candidate answered tough questions from Reggie, Annie, and Kara.

Mayor London Breed

Here's what San Francisco Mayor London Breed had to say about tackling crime, homelessness, the economy and more.

Mark Farrell

Here's what San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell had to say about tackling crime, homelessness, the economy and more.

Daniel Lurie

Here's what San Francisco mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie had to say about tackling crime, homelessness, the economy and more.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin