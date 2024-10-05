San Francisco mayoral race: Mayor London Breed details vision for city, tackling crime, more

Here's what San Francisco Mayor London Breed had to say about tackling crime, homelessness, the economy and more.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The race for San Francisco mayor is on and the top candidates are making their case ahead of Election Day, including current Mayor London Breed.

WATCH: Top San Francisco mayoral candidates detail vision for city, tackling crime, homelessness and more

ABC7 News teamed up with our media partner The San Francisco Standard and their political and business reporter Annie Gaus, along with Kara Swisher, author and host of the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast to talk to Breed and the other candidates about the issues facing the city, like crime, homelessness, the economy, tourism, and the recovery of downtown.

Watch the video above to see how Mayor Breed answered tough questions from Reggie, Annie, and Kara.

Here's where Breed says she stands on some of the major issues:

San Francisco's Image Problem, Crime

Crime in San Francisco is lower than it's been in a decade, Mayor Breed says. One thing we have now that we didn't before is 21st century technology - drones, cameras and other equipment which she says have led to a remarkable change around crime.

"More importantly, we have a District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, who I actually appointed, and we're all working together to help combat those issues, which is why we're continuing to see crime decline," Breed says. "But I do understand that if people don't feel safe, we of course have so much more work to do."

Breed says many larceny thefts overall are down: Car break-ins in June and July alone are down 70%. Overall year to date, they're down 50% overall.

"As a major city, we know that crime will happen. But here's the biggest difference -- when a crime is committed in the city, there is an arrest made after an investigation, sometimes officers are right on the spot and the technology has helped us to do that. And, more importantly, our district attorney, she's charging people. And that wasn't happening before."

As for the "vibe," Breed says what is great about now, San Francisco is "working for" a better image with a publicist, advertising and the people visiting. She touted the success of Dreamforce, sports events and Bay FC, the first Bay Area women's soccer league building their training facility and offices in the city.

She says one of her big regrets is not having a board of supervisors in some instances that would approve things that would help San Francisco get to a better place faster. "I am deconstructing that bureaucracy, which is why we're in such a better position and why it's finally leading to the kind of results that San Franciscans want to see and deserve to see."

Drugs and Public Safety

Breed says the city has built the capacity to address things like open-air drug dealing. The city is working with the DEA, the US Attorney's Office, CHP, National Guard and local law enforcement to make arrest of drug dealers and users in order to get people into treatment. This has seen success particularly in the daytime, she says.

"We're making people on the streets uncomfortable so that the only option is to accept what we are offering in order to get them the help and the treatment that they need."

Breed does admit that, right now, the San Francisco Police Department is understaffed. She says the good news is we are seeing bigger academy classes, and we are finally seeing people from other jurisdictions transfer to San Francisco.

"It took a lot of removing barriers, adding opportunities to ensure that our officers have the equipment, the support and what they need to be successful at their jobs. Which is why San Francisco has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the country and has one of the lowest crime rates we've seen in over a decade. It is trending in the right direction."

She says, based on her plan, SFPD will be fully staffed in the next two and a half years.

Breed also touted the success of alternatives to policing like the street crisis response team and ambassador programs.

Innovation, Incentives for Businesses, Return of Downtown

Breed says she's heard from businesses is that taxes are unpredictable. She has Proposition M on the ballot, which focuses less on payroll and people and more on sales and outcomes and "be a more fair and equitable system that's reliable for companies." She will also provide incentives like tax breaks, fee waivers, first-year free for new businesses, Vacant to Vibrant partnerships, and eliminating the bureaucracy.

When asked if she expects Downtown to return, Breed said, "Downtown is not going to be what it was before the pandemic. It's going to be something better -- it's going to be a 24/7 neighborhood with housing and office space, with retail and nightlife and fun."

Homelessness

Mayor Breed says shelter capacity has increased over 70%, and permanent supportive housing units increased by over 60%. "The biggest difference now and what we've been able to do to try and address this issue is by making sure we're implementing our Homeward Bound program, which is now called Journey Home. That is the first option before we get to shelter."