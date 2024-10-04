Can San Francisco fix its public image? Mayoral hopefuls vow to restore the iconic city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With just about a month left until the November election, the top candidates in the race for San Francisco mayor are battling to be voters' top choice.

In interviews with the four leading candidates, ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui teamed up with our media partner The San Francisco Standard and its political and business reporter Annie Gaus, along with Kara Swisher, author and host of the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast. Our panel asked the candidates about some of the biggest issues facing the city: including public safety and crime, homelessness, downtown recovery and the economy, tourism and public perception of the city.

All four candidates - Mayor London Breed, Aaron Peskin, Mark Farrell and Daniel Lurie - were in agreement about the severity of the homelessness problem in San Francisco, but they all differ in approaches for solutions.

In recent years, especially following the pandemic, San Francisco has struggled like other major metropolitan areas. But the city has particularly been the target of conservative media outlets or politicians, blaming Democratic policies for the city's struggles.

All four candidates acknowledged the city has had a PR problem, but maintained their love for San Francisco and its ability to bounce back as a crown jewel of the West Coast.

Farrell: city perception cannot change until problems solved

Former interim mayor Mark Farrell said it's going to take a leader who can help rapidly solve some of San Francisco's biggest issues before the city's reputation can actually be restored.

"Unless you fix the underlying issues that are truly making it tough for people who live here - but also people that visit here - to me, it's like lipstick on a pig, right? We need to have sustainable growth, sustainable difference in San Francisco," Farrell said.

He said he will also prioritize marketing the city to the business and tourist community.

Lurie says he knows how to deliver on big projects

Levi's heir and nonprofit executive Daniel Lurie said his years of experience at the helm of Tipping Point, his antipoverty nonprofit, makes him the most qualified in these types of projects.

"I've housed over 40,000 people since 2015. I know how to get big things done. And the key component of all of it is holding people accountable. If you want more of the same, you got four other people to choose from. If you want something different, if you want change in this city, I'm all I'm here for it," Lurie said.

Lurie also touted his work on Super Bowl 50, saying then-Mayor Ed Lee reached out to him to chair the bid to bring the Super Bowl to San Francisco.

"It wasn't because I was a sports guy. It was because he knew that I could deliver and we did. We brought a global sporting event $240 million of economic revenue," he said.

Peskin: Board experience taught him to "work with people" on major issues

Aaron Peskin - longtime SF politician and current President of the Board of Supervisors - says his years of working with different types of people on the board has taught him cooperation, which he thinks will be key in tackling some of these issues.

"I try to figure out what the best path forward is. I work with experts. I try to bring people together," he said.

Peskin cited his recent work with Mayor London Breed on a mixed-use zoning project downtown, despite her being his current political opponent.

"The work that Mayor Breed and I did to change the zoning downtown, to build more housing; the work that I'm doing with my colleagues, to provide more affordable financing so we can address our housing crisis. But ultimately you listen to people and then you implement," he said.

Breed says SF is on the rise again thanks to her leadership

Public safety and crime are main contributing factors when it comes to the international view of San Francisco in recent years.

Recent incidents - like the shooting of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall - have garnered negative national attention for the city. But the incumbent mayor insists, San Francisco's overall numbers are trending in the right direction.

Breed said crime rates are improving, largely due to newer technology police departments are able to take advantage of.

"Crime is lower than it's been in a decade. And one of the great things we have now that we didn't have before was 21st century technology. Never in the history of our police department were we able to use drones and cameras and other equipment, which has led to a remarkable change around crime," she said.

But the mayor acknowledges, there are still improvements to be made across the board.

"We are well on our way. And when I say well on our way, many larceny thefts overall are down, especially car break ins," Breed said. "This year, we're excited about the new numbers, the new data. But again, unless you feel it, we of course still have work to do. And I acknowledge that."

You can watch the full interviews with all four candidates, here.