2025 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winners

Monday, March 3, 2025 1:23AM
On The Red Carpet at the Oscars
On The Red Carpet is live at the 97th Oscars as the stars arrive for Hollywood's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES -- The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, is underway! See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Live Updates: Biggest moments from 97th Academy Awards and Oscar after parties

Check out the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations and winners below.

Best makeup and hairstyling


  • "A Different Man"

  • "Emilia Pérez"

  • "Nosferatu"

  • "The Substance"- WINNER

  • "Wicked"

Best adapted screenplay


  • "Conclave" Peter Straughan- WINNER

  • "A Complete Unknown" Jay Cocks and James Mangold

  • "Emilia Pérez" Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

  • "Nickel Boys" Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

  • "Sing Sing" Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay


  • "Anora" Sean Baker- WINNER

  • "The Brutalist" Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

  • "A Real Pain" Jesse Eisenberg

  • "September 5" Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David

  • "The Substance" Coralie Fargeat

Best costume design


  • "Wicked" Paul Tazewell- WINNER

  • "A Complete Unknown" Arianne Phillips

  • "Conclave" Lisy Christl

  • "Gladiator II" Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

  • "Nosferatu" Linda Muir

Best animated short film


  • "In the Shadow of the Cypress"- WINNER

  • "Beautiful Men"

  • "Magic Candies"

  • "Wander to Wonder"

  • "Yuck!"

Best animated feature film


  • "Flow"- WINNER

  • "Inside Out 2"

  • "Memoir of a Snail"

  • "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

  • "The Wild Robot"

Best supporting actor


  • Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"- WINNER

  • Yura Borisov, "Anora"

  • Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

  • Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

  • Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best original score


  • "The Brutalist" Daniel Blumberg

  • "Conclave" Volker Bertelmann

  • "Emilia Pérez" Clément Ducol and Camille

  • "Wicked" John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

  • "The Wild Robot" Kris Bowers

Best live action short film


  • "A Lien"

  • "Anuja"

  • "I'm Not a Robot"

  • "The Last Ranger"

  • "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Best supporting actress


  • Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

  • Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

  • Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

  • Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

  • Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best original song


  • "El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"

  • "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

  • "Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"

  • "Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"

  • "Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best documentary feature film


  • "Black Box Diaries"

  • "No Other Land"

  • "Porcelain War"

  • "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

  • "Sugarcane"

Best documentary short film


  • "Death by Numbers"

  • "I Am Ready, Warden"

  • "Incident"

  • "Instruments of a Beating Heart"

  • "The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best international feature film


  • "I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

  • "The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

  • "Emilia Pérez" (France)

  • "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

  • "Flow" (Latvia)

Best film editing


  • "Anora" Sean Baker

  • "The Brutalist" Dávid Jancsó

  • "Conclave" Nick Emerson

  • "Emilia Pérez" Juliette Welfling

  • "Wicked" Myron Kerstein

Best production design


  • "The Brutalist"

  • "Conclave"

  • "Dune: Part Two"

  • "Nosferatu"

  • "Wicked"

Best sound


  • "A Complete Unknown"

  • "Dune: Part Two"

  • "Emilia Pérez"

  • "Wicked"

  • "The Wild Robot"

Best visual effects


  • "Alien: Romulus"

  • "Better Man"

  • "Dune: Part Two"

  • "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

  • "Wicked"

Best cinematography


  • "The Brutalist" Lol Crawley

  • "Dune: Part Two" Greig Fraser

  • "Emilia Pérez" Paul Guilhaume

  • "Maria" Ed Lachman

  • "Nosferatu" Jarin Blaschke

Best actor


  • Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

  • Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

  • Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

  • Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

  • Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress


  • Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

  • Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

  • Mikey Madison, "Anora"

  • Demi Moore, "The Substance"

  • Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best director


  • Sean Baker, "Anora"

  • Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

  • James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

  • Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

  • Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best picture


  • "Anora"

  • "The Brutalist"

  • "A Complete Unknown"

  • "Conclave"

  • "Dune: Part Two"

  • "Emilia Pérez"

  • "I'm Still Here"

  • "Nickel Boys"

  • "The Substance"

  • "Wicked"

It's Oscar Sunday! The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien on ABC, will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Once all the awards have been handed out, it's time to party! Watch "On the Red Carpet: After the Awards" to get a glimpse into the most star-studded parties of the night.

On Monday, it's America's best after party! "Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars" is live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m.

