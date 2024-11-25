Firefighters rescue 29-year-old horse stuck in mud in Woodside, video shows

Firefighters rescued a 29-year-old horse that got stuck in the mud in Woodside on Sunday.

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- On the peninsula, firefighters rescued a 29-year-old horse that got stuck in the mud.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, the horse fell into a pit in Woodside.

An equine rescue team and firefighters used straps and a tractor to help the tired, weakened horse.

"We were able to successfully use the tractor to lift it on its four legs, which it did pretty quickly. And, then again, give it some time to recover. And, ultimately, the rescue operation was successful," said Bat. Chief Robert Doughit.

The horse was able to walk unassisted after the rescue.