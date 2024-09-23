Oakland firefighters rescue deer after it gets stuck between garage and house: video

Firefighters rescued a deer after it got stuck in a gap between a house and garage in the Oakland Hills.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a dramatic rescue in the Oakland Hills this weekend.

There was a deer wedged in a small gap between a garage and a house on Hemlock Street.

The deer was stuck, so the woman who spotted it called the Oakland Fire Department for help.

"Grab this rope, pull. There you go buddy. Pull, pull pull pull," you can hear a firefighter saying in a video shared by the Oakland Firefighters Union.

Authorities said the rescue took nearly four hours.

The crew was able to turn the upside down deer right-side up. Then with a rope tied around its legs, they were able to free the animal from the confined space.