Another fire at Moss Landing battery facility raises health and air quality concerns

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It happened again. There was another fire at the Vistra Energy battery storage facility in Monterey County.

An alert urged residents Tuesday night to close windows and doors as fire crews fought the blaze.

"First responders will remain at the scene to ensure that we have an efficient response if needed," said Chief Joel Mendoza with North County Fire Protection District.

The North County Fire Protection District detected the exact location of the blaze in an area known to them. It says a flare-up like this is not unusual.

"The fire started underneath a pile of rubble in a section that had previously burned," Mendoza said.

Just last month, a large fire at this battery facility led to the evacuation of residents as the county alerted the community of unknown hazards posed by the smoke.

During a digital press conference Wednesday, Monterey County officials said evacuations this time were not necessary.

"The EPA has conducted a quality air monitoring in the evacuation zones and no readings have indicated any significant public health impact. Our Monterey Health District has reviewed the smoke sensor date and air quality has remained in a good range for the past 24 hours," said Rick Encarnacion, director of the Environmental Health Bureau County of Monterey.

Monterey County is now asking the public to fill out this survey to track any symptoms residents may experience after these fires. Vistra Corp., which owns the Moss Landing facility urged those impacted to apply for financial assistance.

"We are concerned about the impact and the destruction this has caused to our neighbors and to the businesses in the area. So, we were very prompt in listening and taking action through programs that are still ongoing," said Brad Watson, senior director of community affairs for Vistra Corp. "They can go to MossLandingResponse.com and begin to get the information there and start the process."

On the phone, the OnScene Coordinator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed it is monitoring this incident and working on ways to prevent future fires.

"It's called de-linking the batteries, and basically what that does, is that it disconnects the batteries, and that reduces the likelihood of propagation and the likelihood of a large fire," said Eric Sandusky, OnScene coordinator at US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's plan is set to be deployed on Feb. 22. As to the air quality, it said it is sampling for heavy metals, but is not urging the public to close their windows and doors at this time.