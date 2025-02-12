Moss Landing battery plant fire: Environmentalist Erin Brockovich, residents file lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges some residents have reported difficulty breathing, nosebleeds or metallic taste

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KGO) -- Renowned environmentalist Erin Brockovich is supporting the Moss Landing community weeks following a battery plant fire.

"None of this happens until you come forward and exercise your voice," Brockovich said.

The law firm Singleton-Schreiber has filed a mass action lawsuit against plant operator Vistra, and three other companies.

On Tuesday, the firm hosted a virtual meeting to answer questions.

The lawsuit alleges some residents have reported health impacts after the fire like difficulty breathing, nosebleeds or metallic taste.

Brockovich said it's not uncommon for doctors to be unclear what to test patients for in situations like this.

"Once we do, we can start honing in on more and more information. But until then, if you're sick, or you're having reoccurring problems or respiratory problems, you need to be your best advocate for you," Brockovich said.

Dr. Francesca Ferrari, one of the participants, suggested physicians know which questions to ask could help narrow down similar symptoms people are experiencing.

"A lot of times when I see patients they don't mention that they've had a nosebleed since the January 16 fire, but then I ask the question and then it's yes, so then we know to chart it," Dr. Ferrari.

"I was on a nebulizer for a couple weeks" another speaker said.

The lawsuit also claims the corporate entities failed to implement adequate fire safety measures.

One of the major corporations they feel is liable is PG &E.

"We believe that PG &E was involved in the design and the development, implementation and day-to-day work at the Vistra site," Johnson said.

We reached out to PG &E to get their response to these claims. They were unable to answer Tuesday night.

PG &E has said in previous statements that the fire was not at their facility nor was it their incident.

Vistra has maintained air quality and drinking water are safe.

On their website, it states, "Additionally, based on data collected by EPA and the third-party consultant CTEH, no hazardous substances were found in the air during the event, and there was no harm to the public."

Since the battery facility fire, business owners and residents said Vistra has offered gift cards or money to compensate for what happened.

"I'm suspicious of that in any community I work in - when a company is telling you we did nothing wrong and everything's fine but, we'll cover this and that," Brockovich said.

The firm expects the defendants to respond in court in the next 30 to 60 days.