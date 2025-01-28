Heavy metals found after Moss Landing battery plant fire; state regulators want more safety controls

State regulators want more control over how battery storage facilities operate as SJSU researchers have found a large amount of heavy metals in the soil following the Moss Landing Power Plant fire.

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is expected to give an update Tuesday on findings from the fire at the Moss Landing battery storage plant.

This comes as a local watchdog group is planning a discussion later Monday, on the county's proposal to control how the plants are run.

State regulators want more control over how these plants operate, following the fire.

San Jose State University researchers have raised concerns after finding a large amount of heavy metals in the soil near the plant.

"This is an opportunity to understand what will happen in a large battery storage facility burning what we can do to understand the consequences of such an event," said Professor Ivano Aiello, Chairperson of SJSU Geological Oceanography.

The proposal would bring new safety standards for the maintenance and operation of battery storage facilities, and add oversight on emergency response action plans.

This is in addition to another bill proposal announced Thursday.

That would give communities more say in whether a battery plant would be built in their area - and ensure any plant is built away from environmentally sensitive areas.