Evacuations ordered after fire erupts at Moss Landing Power Plant

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Fire crews responded to a fire on Thursday at the Moss Landing Power Plant and authorities warned nearby residents to close windows and doors and shut off air systems.

The warning from Monterey County officials is for residents of zones MRY-B047 and MRY-B053. Residents are also asked to stay out of the area to allow for access of emergency vehicles.

The plant is a natural gas-powered electricity generation plant on Cabrillo Highway in Moss Landing, an unincorporated area of Monterey County.

