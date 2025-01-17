Fire at world's 2nd largest battery storage facility in Monterey Co. forces evacuations

Crews in Monterey County are monitoring a large fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant that has caused evacuations in the area and closed Highway 1.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews in Monterey County are monitoring a big fire at one of the largest battery storage facilitates in the world that's caused evacuations.

The fire broke out Thursday night at the Moss Landing Power Plant, right along Highway 1, which has been closed in both directions since Thursday night. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The facility is filled with lithium-ion batteries, which are hard to put out when they catch fire.

That's why officials decided to let the fire burn. No injuries have been reported, a Monterey County sheriff's official said.

Evacuations have been ordered for areas near the Moss Landing Power Plant, located on the highway near Elkhorn Slough, county officials said. The Castroville Recreation Center is being opened as a temporary evacuation point, at 11261 Crane St. in Castroville.

Even Santa Cruz County Public Health officials are advising residents to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.

"Yes there are toxins that make it different than your average fire it also can be difficult to put these fires out. And the recommended style right now is to let these batteries burn," Assemblymember Dawn Addis said.

There are two lithium-ion battery energy storage facilities in Moss Landing, Vistra and PG &E. Addis said Vistra is the one on fire.

Travelers on northbound Highway 1 are being directed off at the junction with Highway 183. Southbound travelers are being directed off at Struve Road, according to Caltrans.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is having an emergency meeting to discuss the situation Friday morning, followed by a news conference from authorities to provide updates on the fire.

