3 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate Oakland shootings, police say

Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting at 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday.

Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting at 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday.

Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting at 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday.

Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting at 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Three people were shot to death in two separate incidents in Oakland Saturday, police said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The first shooting took place in the 600 block of 23rd Street just before 4:30 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

Despite efforts by paramedics to save them, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Shortly afterward, police learned of a gunshot wound victim who had allegedly arrived at an area hospital, police said. The victim is listed in stable condition, according to police.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 2 people shot in Oakland at 23rd Street and MLK Jr. Way, police say

Preliminary investigations suggest that the third victim sustained their injuries during the earlier shooting in the 600 block of 23rd Street, according to police.

The victim's name is being withheld until their family can be reached, police said.

OPD is also investigating a shooting they say occurred in the 10500 block of E Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound or wounds, police said. Paramedics tried to save the wounded person, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene to begin the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim's name is being withheld until their family can be reached.

Detectives are investigating both cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-7950.