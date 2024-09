2 people shot in Oakland at 23rd Street and MLK Jr. Way, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting at 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday.

At about 4:30 p.m. Oakland police and fire were called to a report of multiple shots being fired.

Two people were discovered injured but no word on their conditions.

Police have cordoned off the area to traffic.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.