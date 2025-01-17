Community leaders demand action after 4-year-old girl critically injured in Vallejo shootout

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police released details about a recent shootout where a four-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and left critically injured.

Bullet holes seen on multiple cars, the side of a home and shattered glass tell a story of chaos from gun violence Sunday night in Vallejo.

"That incident has left me and many other residents in the neighborhood rattled," said Tinisch Hollins, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice.

Police dispatch audio confirms the fear many residents in this area reported. On the street, a four-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire while in the car with her mom.

On Thursday, police spoke for the first time about the young victim's condition.

"In stable condition. The suspect or suspects responsible for this heinous act are still at large," said Sgt. Rashad Hollis from the Vallejo Police Department.

Getting emotional, Solano County Supervisor Cassandra James described getting her own kids ready for bed when she heard the gunshots.

"I was bathing my four-year-old when the gunshots erupted outside of my doorsteps," said James. "I can't even count or, like, fathom because I was trying to make sure that he was okay."

We went to the area where police have now determined that there were two crime scenes. There was a shootout at the intersection of Sawyer Street and Mark Avenue, where the four-year-old was injured. The other was about a block away on Sawyer Street and Gateway Drive, an area known by many as dangerous, one of the neighbors warned us.

"A historically excluded neighborhood, and it had been underinvested, and I always say the reputation precedes itself where violence has occurred a lot of the times here," James said.

Community and city leaders came together to demand change. Vallejo's mayor is planning a task force for local, state and federal officials to help this community.

"I'm going to be working with our chief to initiate contact with leaders in neighboring cities so that we can explore regional approaches. We know this violence is not limited to Vallejo and I think it's important that we have those regional partnerships as we work to address it," said Mayor Andrea Sorce.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward, even anonymously.

"Our detectives have been working tirelessly to bring the person or persons who committed this act to justice. We will not waver in that endeavor," said Robert Knight, deputy chief of the Vallejo Police Department.