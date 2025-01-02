4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lake County, rattles part of North Bay, USGS says

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. -- A 4.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake that struck southwest of Clearlake Wednesday evening rattled the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and social media posts.

The 4.7 tremor struck at 6:34 p.m. just over 2 miles northwest of Cobb, which is in Lake County.

State Senator Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, posted on social media at 6:40 p.m. that a "pretty good shaker" was felt through the North Bay.

Santa Rosa Fire also weighed in on the quake, posting on X that it was felt in the Santa Rosa area.

According to the USGS, the quake was about 17 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg and 20 miles north of Windsor.