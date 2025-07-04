Bay Area officials focus on public safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Oakland to San Francisco, officials around the Bay Area say they're ready for the 4th of July weekend.

Outside the headquarters for the San Francisco Police Department, representatives from various city agencies held a news conference Thursday to say public safety is their top priority.

Interim SFPD Chief Paul Yep addressed a recently released FBI report warning of the possibility of lone wolf terror attacks in major cities.

"There is no known credible threat in San Francisco. We are going to be fully staffed. For every large-scale event, we prepare fully for any scenario that could happen," Yep said.

The other big concern is illegal fireworks.

The fire department is reminding the public that all fireworks are illegal in the city and explaining why they can be so dangerous in a place like San Francisco.

"If any fireworks do go up in the air, they're usually driven by the wind and they'll end up in places on top of roofs or in backyards where people don't necessarily go out and see that maybe a fire has sparked," said San Francisco Fire Department Deputy Chief Sayumi Brannon.

City officials have been doing their part to ensure public safety during the holiday weekend, but local businesses have been preparing, too.

At Fisherman's Wharf, the community benefit district says they're working with several public safety partners.

In a statement to ABC7 News, they say:

"Last year's celebration drew more than 146,000 visitors to our waterfront, so the safety of our community and visitors remains top priority."

And for those planning on breaking the rules over the coming days, the district attorney says it might be best to think otherwise.

"There will be consequences for those who are arrested for illegal firework sales, illegal fireworks usage, and any other crimes that are committed in our city over this holiday weekend," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.