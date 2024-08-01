98-year-old San Jose crossing guard retires after 31 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a special celebration on Wednesday for a beloved, longtime San Jose crossing guard.

"Some call me Grandpa and Grandpa Joe," said Bria.

For more than three decades, he has served as a crossing guard in the Berryessa Union School District at White Road and Penitencia Creek.

Bria helped students start their days, in the best possible way.

"The two things I say to the kids," he said. "'Good morning and smile.'"

Bria has watched countless students grow up, some of the kids he first started helping now have children of their own.

"They come up and say, 'Hey, you used to cross my dad one time' and I said, 'I guess I did.'"

At 98 years young, Bria's service started long before becoming a crossing guard.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old and served during World War II.

"In 1955, he relocated to the beautiful San Jose, California and worked as a welder for 30 years and retiring in 1991," said San Jose Police Captain Brian Spears, who listed Bria's extensive accomplishments during a special ceremony for him.

However, Bria's first retirement didn't last long.

He became a crossing guard in 1993 and has loved every day of it.

"I love my job. I love my job, I love the children, I love the people around that neighborhood. They all treat me good," he said.

Bria, who's still a regular at the gym, plans to stay active in retirement and spend time with his many grandkids and great-grandkids. Still, he admits he'll miss the kids he's served for 31 years.

"I'm gonna miss them," he said. "I'll miss them all."