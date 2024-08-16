988 awareness campaign launched in Santa Clara Co. for those needing help with mental health issues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In an emergency, most know to call 911, but not as many know when to call 988.

Officials in one Bay Area county want that to change.

Since 2022, 988 has been the suicide and crisis lifeline. That number is a simplified version of what many called a difficult number to remember.

People are encouraged to call if they're experiencing thoughts of suicide, experiencing mental health-related distress, worried about the mental well-being of a loved one or need emotional support.

On the other end of the line are staff and volunteers trained to help.

"They're mental health community workers, so they have a background in behavioral health services," said Bruce Copley, director of Access and Unplanned Services at the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services Department. "Many of the volunteers have family members or themselves that have been involved with mental health issues, so they come with a sensitivity."

In its first year, the Santa Clara County crisis line answered nearly 20,980 calls.

Five percent of them resulted in a field visit by one of its three mobile crisis units.

"Despite these numbers, I am still finding that too many people don't know about 988," said Susan Ellenberg, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors president.

"Text and chat is now an available alternative to calling 988, and we have staff that have been trained in how to work within text and chat," Copley said. "It's beginning to pick up, so it is for Spanish and English."

The call option is still in place for more than 200 languages.

While Santa Clara County officials say its 988 crisis line isn't getting as many calls as it can, across the country other centers have seen an influx.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said 40% more people have been helped since before the 988 hotline's national 2022 launch.

But ABC news has reported that many centers have struggled to hire and retain staff to keep up.

In Santa Clara County, officials said its team is ready to take on anymore calls this new campaign brings in.

"We have 65 volunteers who work various shifts, so we have some capacity to ramp up additional callers if we need them," Copley said.

The outreach campaign is being rolled out through a social media blitz along with print and digital ads.

Though this campaign is aimed at Santa Clara County residents, 988 is a number available to all who need it and will direct callers to the nearest crisis centers.