ABC7's Dion Lim throws down at SF's 3rd Sunset Night Market durian eating contest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular Sunset Night Market held it's third event Friday featuring seven blocks of celebration along Irving Street in San Francisco.

One of the main draws, included a durian eating contest, which ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim participated and took home second place in!

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim participated in a durian eating contest at San Francisco's Sunset Night Market on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Brian Yuen

Supervisor Joel Engardio says the market continues to grow in size.

From the first event last year, which drew in ten thousand attendees, the second one earlier this year doubled in size and participants.

A number of local organizations such as the Wah-Mei School helped make the evening filled with food, activities, music and performances.

Many of the vendors are of AAPI heritage and featured traditional and unique foods and wares ranging from brisket baos to carnivorous plants, children's books and boba.

Engardio says the San Francisco event is inspired by his husband's visits to Taipei and experiencing markets there.

The durian eating contest drew in hundreds of spectators as members of SFPD, the SF Standard, Mayor London Breed's Chief of Staff and the community took part. The last Sunset Night Market event featured a stinky tofu eating competition.