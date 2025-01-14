Airbnb sued by DOJ after alleged housing bias against mother with children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Airbnb over housing discrimination claims.

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco last week focuses on a woman who says a host refused her rental because she has school-aged children.

The San Francisco-based company allows hosts to designate properties as unsuitable for infants and children up to age 12.

The federal government argues the policy is discrimination under the Fair Housing Act.

Airbnb has not commented on the lawsuit, but says it forbids discrimination based on familial status.