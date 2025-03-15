Another Oakland Chevron gas station targeted in smash-and-grab theft, making it 5th this week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday morning, burglars targeted yet another Chevron gas station in Oakland. Police say they rammed a vehicle into the building and then took off with the safe.

This marks the fifth incident this week in Oakland, after four Chevron stations were targeted in the span of an hour early Tuesday morning.

There's extensive damage done to the side of the building at the Chevron gas station on San Pablo Avenue and 35th Street in West Oakland.

Gas Station Manager Afework Esayas is worried about his safety.

He doesn't want to show his face. But he wants everyone to know what happened.

Esayas said someone rammed into the gas station around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

"They hit the building three times, and they got inside with car," Esayas said.

A witness captured cellphone video showing suspects dragging something out of the business.

"About 5 or 6 people. They came with a couple of cars, and they took the safe machine, and there was massive damage," they said.

Esayas said the store clerk, who was working at the time, wasn't hurt. But he quit right after the incident.

"He just quit his job--says he's not going to work anymore. Even I am scared for my life. This is a murder attempt to drive inside with car. It's so horrible," said Esayas.

Early Tuesday morning, surveillance video captured images of a red car ramming into a Chevron gas station on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. A group of people then start rummaging through the debris.

It was one of four hit gas stations within the span of an hour. The suspects all took off before officers arrived.

Police aren't sure if the same group is responsible for the smash-and-grab burglaries.

Oakland gas stations have seen their fair share of trouble.

Last July, more than 80 people ransacked the 76 gas station store on Hegenberger Road. The owner said vandals did about $100,000 in damage and took off with $22,000 dollars from the store atm.

Back on San Pablo Avenue, Esayas said he wants the City of Oakland to step in and to ramp up police patrols.

"Three times, Four times now we have gotten robbed. It's huge damage--building damage. It's so hard for us to survive. All the cashiers are quitting their jobs, leaving their jobs. Now we are struggling," Esayas said.