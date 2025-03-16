Mixed reactions felt on verdict in Antioch PD racist texts: 'We have a radicalized police force'

Former Antioch police officer Morteza Amiri as found guilty on two counts, but not charges related to the racist texting scandal.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Prosecutors presented a federal jury with volumes of racist text messages sent by Antioch police officers.

But when the verdict was read on Friday -- in a trial that lasted almost two weeks -- the text messages weren't enough to convict on the board conspiracy charges: that officers carried out violent acts to injure and intimidate suspects.

"I think that we have to recognize that we have a radicalized police force and a public that isn't ready to hold them fully accountable," said Attorney Carmela Caramagno, who is involved in a separate civil rights trial linked to other officers involved in the racist texting scandal.

A federal jury found former Antioch police officer Morteza Amiri guilty on two counts: for violating a person's rights and falsifying police reports. But not on conspiracy charges related to the Antioch police texting scandal.

"The two counts he was convicted of are very serious charges, which carry extensive, lengthy potential federal prison sentences. So, it was a victory," Caramagno said.

Morteza Amiri, 33, was a K-9 handler with the Antioch Police Department and kept a running bite count that he celebrated with other officers, prosecutors said.

Amiri also took pictures of the dog bites and shared them with other officers, writing in one text message that "gory pics are for personal stuff" and "cleaned up pics for the case."

"Morteza Amiri violated the oath he swore to protect the people of Antioch," Patrick Robbins, the acting U.S. Attorney for Northern California, said in a press release. "He flouted his duty as a police officer, misused his police dog, and inflicted unnecessary and excessive force against the victim."

In August 2023, the FBI charged 10 East Bay officers -- five from the Antioch Police Department, including Amiri -- across four federal indictments that included charges of wire fraud, deprivation of civil rights and destruction of records.

That 18-month investigation uncovered the racist texts, which led to almost 40% of the then-estimated 110 total Antioch police officers being put on paid leave.

"There is a long road ahead of this police department. But this is a first step, where publicly now, the public sees there is an officer that is going to be held accountable for their actions. They should be held accountable," said Mike Barbanica.

Barbanica is a retired lieutenant from the Pittsburg Police Department, who was an Antioch city councilmember when the texting scandal broke. He praised the city and police for reforms already underway.

But Devin Williams, Vice Chair of the Antioch Police Oversight Commission, is concerned why the text messages didn't hold up in court.

"It was plain and simple what these messages stated. This was a coordinated effort amongst sworn officers to violate civil rights of Black and brown people of our community. And only two go to trial. Only one, so far, has been convicted. I can't wrap my head around it," Williams said.

Williams said leadership has preached healing and moving forward. But he says that can't happen if the power structure doesn't change, specifically with the police union. He wants more accountability on any disciplinary actions other officers involved in the racist texts may have faced, if any.

"Everyone is calling for moving forward. We cannot move forward if there is no apology, no public apology. No healing, proper healing in this community," said Williams, who expects protests to the verdict to come.

Amiri faces up to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced in June.

