CA DOJ meets with victims and activists as investigation into Antioch PD continues

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The United States Department of Justice is investigating the Antioch Police Department, following an FBI investigation that uncovered a racist text scandal. The California Department of Justice is also conducting a separate investigation.

"Me being arrested in 2009, was attacked by the Antioch police, choked unconscious, kicked in the face and called a bunch of names that you now see in the text messages," says Franklin Sterling, talking about some of what he shared with the DOJ.

Sterling was one of a small group that the DOJ invited to confidential meetings. It's part of the DOJ's investigation into the Antioch police racist texting scandal, which was uncovered by the FBI in 2023. That lead to more than 40% of the police department to be put on paid leave.

"A lot of us feel like, out here, that the Antioch Police Officers' Association is who is really running the show out here," says Sterling, a long time Antioch resident and one of the leading voices for the group Reimage Antioch.

Sterling says the DOJ is gathering victim stories and soliciting input on possible solutions. But he adds the DOJ didn't disclose where it is in its investigation.

"But they did talk about other places that have done stuff like this and looked to get oversight," says Sterling.

"My witness to their use of police, to weaponize them against parents in the school district. That is something I witnessed," says Patricia Granados, describing some of what she shared with investigators. She was also invited to participate in a meeting held on Thursday.

Granados says people shared pictures, videos and other documentation with investigators. She believes the DOJ's investigation is important. However, she's a bit skeptical that it will lead to big changes.

"This is just the beginning because it going to take a lot of manpower, attorneys, victim statements, (who) haven't even come forward," explains Granados.

Sterling also has his doubts. But he believes pressure from the DOJ may also help the city implement the changes it is seeking to make.

"I feel like it is important no matter what because they are going to take a record of it, and somewhere it is going to be on the official books, and on the official record," suggests Sterling.

The Department of Justice and Antioch Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The DOJ's next meeting, which will include representatives from the local chapter of the NAACP, is set for Monday.