Antioch police fatally shoot man after he allegedly threatens to kill family, charges at officers

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police shot and killed a man Monday morning when he allegedly rushed at officers with a knife.

According to law enforcement, around 7:15 a.m., officers received a 911 call about a man who was allegedly threatening to kill everyone at a home on Osprey Drive.

When they arrived, police say a man was holding a knife and rushed at officers. Police say officers fired at the man and he died at the scene.

Monday morning, family members were seen huddled outside the home; some members could be heard crying in the background.

One neighbor says what reportedly happened at that home is very sad.

"It's all about mental health. Nowadays, people don't seek mental health when they should or maybe they don't know they should," said neighbor Domingo Da Rosa.

One of the neighbors tells me she's seen officers at that same home three or four times in the past.

"Most of the time, we see officers down there. Family disputes. Other than that I'm not too sure," said neighbor Florence Williams.

Williams said she has talked to the family who lives at the home.

"911 has been called before down at that house amongst family. But as far as the personal stuff, I don't know too much what's going on. I've met the mom and dad before and they seem like really nice people. So, this is pretty shocking to me," said Williams.

Antioch police and Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office are now investigating the shooting.

Neighbors say they're stunned by what happened in their quiet neighborhood.

"I'm very surprised. We've never had anything like that to my knowledge in this neighborhood," said Wilhemina McGriger.