Antioch mayor wants $500K for additional outside police assistance after recent violence

After a violent September, Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe is seeking funds for long-term assistance from outside law enforcement agencies.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a violent September in Antioch, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe says he will seek to have the city council approve $500,000 in funds for long-term assistance from outside law enforcement agencies.

"I don't play in that game of pro-police versus anti-police," Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe said. "The measures that I'm proposing today are pro-public safety because our residents demand public safety. If it means hiring more police officers, we'll hire more police officers."

This comes after Antioch saw at least 15 shootings in September, where two people died.

Pastor Damon Owens of Genesis Church in Antioch reacted to the mayor's move.

"Let me applaud the mayor for doing his best in trying, putting his best foot forward in order to address the problem," Owens said. "This is a systemic issue within certain pockets of the community within the city of Antioch."

Owens' wife Shantell is hopeful that the requested funding will help, but questions why this request didn't happen many months ago when a racist police officer texting scandal dramatically changed staffing numbers.

"People are afraid to come outside, children are afraid to walk to school and I'm not sure we're putting a band-aid on an infection. It started in one area and now is spreading," Shantell Owens said.

Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe is in a heated re-election race but had strong words those who believe his policies might be detrimental to police officers.

"I served for 8 years in the United States Navy," he said. "I know what it is to put on a uniform. I know what it is to carry a 12-gauge shotgun and I know what it is to carry a 9mm and raise your right hand and swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States so anybody who claims I'm anti-police is smoking something because I don't know what that means."

The Owens believe the community needs to come together and they are currently working with other churches and have a unity walk scheduled next week.