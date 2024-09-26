Antioch mayor calls on outside agencies to assist with spike in violence

Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe is calling on outside agencies to assist with the city's spike in violent crimes.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A recent uptick in violence in Antioch has the mayor calling on outside agencies for help.

In the past three weeks, 15 shootings have ended in two deaths.

This is as the department is still recovering from a texting scandal that put many officers on leave.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe says the city is ready to uses all its resources the put an end the recent spike in violence over the past three weeks.

"Let me be very clear. To the people who are wreaking havoc on our community: we are going to find you. We are going to hold you accountable. And you will pay the price for what you've done," said Hernandez-Thorpe.

A shooting Labor Day weekend set off a string of shootings, though the mayor made it clear that not all of the shootings are related.

He announced new actions the city is taking, including offering $100,000 to outside agencies to help with additional patrols.

"One agency has taken us up on that offer. We are excited. I am not prepared to announce what agency that is. But we will be working to finalize those details," said Hernandez-Thorpe.

In addition, the mayor sent a letter to the Contra Costa District Attorney's office to support the city through what's known as the Safe Streets Task Force. He also asked for additional support from the CHP.

The mayor says most of the violence has been limited to a three-block radius in what's called the Sycamore Corridor. He adds, if the violence continues, they city may take more drastic measures, such as imposing a curfew.

"The chief, right now, is at the county chiefs meeting, echoing that sentiment to the other chiefs, for assistance to address this regional problem," said Antioch Police Department Captain Joe Vigil.

Vigil said police have added more beat patrols to the area, which he said is working. There have been no shootings over the past 72 hours. He said no arrests have been made, but that the department's investigation is building.

"All of the cases have been and are being worked very diligently by our staff. There is a lot of information that they are compiling. Trying to get cases ready to the present the D.A. for arrest and accountability," Vigil said.

"There is a difference between turf wars and gang wars. And I think what we are dealing with in the City of Antioch right now, I think it's turf," said Antioch City Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker, who represents District 1, which includes the Sycamore area. She supports the mayor's call to bring in outside agencies. But, she cautions against just blaming outside influences.

"You have this level of conflict because there are people who are trying to maintain their territory and there are individuals who are trying to encroach on that territory. And I think it is unfortunate that the city of Antioch didn't address these issues years ago," said Torres-Walker.

The mayor said patrolling by outside agencies will begin within weeks.