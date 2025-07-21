SF teacher stabbed while on vacation in Italy, school confirms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco teacher was attacked and robbed while on vacation in Italy last week.

Nicholas Pellegrino teaches and coaches track at Archbishop Riordan.

He was in Italy visiting family and friends when he was attacked on a train headed to Milan.

He was slashed in the neck during the robbery and lost a liter of blood.

Two of the men involved in the attack are under arrest.

The GoFundMe is asking for donations to help with his medical care.

Nate Simon, vice principal at Archbishop Riordan, issued a statement on Sunday writing in part:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of a recent incident that many of you may have heard about, involving one of our beloved teachers and coaches, Mr. Nicholas Pellegrino. While traveling abroad in Italy, Nick was the victim of a stabbing. Thankfully, we have been in direct contact with him, and I want to reassure you that he is in stable condition and, remarkably, in good spirits given the circumstances.

The statement continues, "We are focused on supporting Nick and his family during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and respect their privacy as they navigate the days ahead."