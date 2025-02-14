Arrest made in shooting death of rap legend Too $hort's brother, Oakland police say

Oakland police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of killing Wayne Shaw, older brother of legendary rapper Too $hort.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A new development in the shooting death of rapper Too Short's brother.

Oakland police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of killing Wayne Shaw.

Shaw is the older brother of legendary rapper Too Short.

Shaw was gunned down last month in an industrial part of the city.

Police say a group of suspects tried to ram through the door of an apparent cannabis business.

Wayne Shaw confronted the group and was shot to death.

The man suspected in the killing will be in court next week.