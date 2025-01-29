Brother of rap legend Too $hort killed in Oakland shooting, reports say

The brother of rapper Too $hort, Wayne Shaw, died in a shooting in Oakland Wednesday, reports say.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The brother of rapper Too $hort died in a shooting in Oakland, according to a report from The Mercury News.

Police told ABC7 a man identified as Wayne Shaw was killed during a botched robbery Wednesday morning.

It happened during an attempted heist reportedly at a marijuana grow house on 49th Avenue near International Boulevard, The Mercury News said.

Police found Shaw with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oakland's Highland Hospital, where he died a few hours later, the Mercury News added.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.