Brother of rap legend Too $hort killed in Oakland shooting, reports say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The brother of rapper Too $hort died in a shooting in Oakland, according to a report from The Mercury News.
Police told ABC7 a man identified as Wayne Shaw was killed during a botched robbery Wednesday morning.
It happened during an attempted heist reportedly at a marijuana grow house on 49th Avenue near International Boulevard, The Mercury News said.
Police found Shaw with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oakland's Highland Hospital, where he died a few hours later, the Mercury News added.
No arrests have been made.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.